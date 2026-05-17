New York City seeks to wipe out dog poop problem with new legislation

New York, New York - New York lawmakers on Friday proposed a pile of measures to rid dog poop from the city's streets and parks after residents raised a stink over the issue.

New York's city council is tackling the stinky issue of dog poop on the streets. © IMAGO / Edgars Sermulis

"We've all experienced it before, that instantaneous feeling of deep regret right after you stepped in it, something that's much too soft to be concrete," Julie Menin, the city council speaker, told reporters.

She cited a 35% hike in dog poop complaints in early 2026 from a year earlier, largely blamed on a winter storm that exposed weeks of uncollected waste when snow and ice melted.

The so-called SCOOP Act includes provisions for more dog waste bags in parks and signage to encourage owners to clean up after their pets. It would also launch a pilot program to compost the poop at some city-managed dog runs.

A council vote on the bill is expected at a later date.

Menin said the SCOOP Act is not punitive and instead is aimed at "encouraging dog owners to do the right thing."

"Let's make no bones about it. Today is not about blaming dogs or their loved ones who care for them," she said.

"It's about giving people more resources and gentle reminders to better care for their furry friends and their communities."