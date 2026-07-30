Old dog has hysterical reaction to eager Golden Retriever puppy asking to play!

Ephrata, Washington – This grandma dog 's reaction to her grandpuppy's attempts to play is hysterical. Hopefully, the puppy isn't too disappointed!

Grandma Lucy, a Golden Retriever, doesn’t want to play – and gave the puppy a clear sign! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cbenglishcreams

In an adorable Instagram video from Ephrata, Washington, the grandma Golden named Lucy pushes a poor pup's head to the ground with a large paw. It's clear that Lucy isn't in the mood to play!

"Some lessons can't be taught… they have to be gently booped," the dogs' owners quipped in the caption.

While Lucy showed the pup she wasn't up to its romping-around energy, she did let the little dog walk all over her after bopping it to the ground.

This sweet video has thousands of Instagram viewers swooning – it's racked up more than a million views in just two weeks, along with thousands of likes!

The sheer number of puppies bounding around this old dog might have you wondering: What's this grandma dog doing with a bunch of babies?