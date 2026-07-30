Old dog has hysterical reaction to eager Golden Retriever puppy asking to play!
Ephrata, Washington – This grandma dog's reaction to her grandpuppy's attempts to play is hysterical. Hopefully, the puppy isn't too disappointed!
In an adorable Instagram video from Ephrata, Washington, the grandma Golden named Lucy pushes a poor pup's head to the ground with a large paw. It's clear that Lucy isn't in the mood to play!
"Some lessons can't be taught… they have to be gently booped," the dogs' owners quipped in the caption.
While Lucy showed the pup she wasn't up to its romping-around energy, she did let the little dog walk all over her after bopping it to the ground.
This sweet video has thousands of Instagram viewers swooning – it's racked up more than a million views in just two weeks, along with thousands of likes!
The sheer number of puppies bounding around this old dog might have you wondering: What's this grandma dog doing with a bunch of babies?
Lucy inspired her owner to become a Golden Retriever breeder
Lucy lives with her owner, Hannah, who happens to be a Golden Retriever breeder.
Hannah started Columbia Basin English Cream Golden Retrievers a few years ago – originally because of the sweet dog Lucy herself.
"She was gentle with children and an all-around wonderful family companion. Inspired by her ideal temperament, I decided to breed her so my children could experience the joy of raising puppies," Hannah writes on her website.
Lucy, now an older lady, has retired from breeding, but she's still a big part of the family – as the adorable video shows.
"Our puppies spend the first eight weeks of their lives immersed in a loving family environment, playing daily with my two children, ages 10 and 12," the breeder explains.
"They also interact with their mother, our other Golden Retrievers, and our cats, ensuring they are exceptionally well-socialized and prepared for their forever homes."
Lucy may be a bit rough with the pups, but they are clearly in the best possible paws!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cbenglishcreams