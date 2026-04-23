Puppy loses his whole nose in an accident – but he refuses to lose his joy for life!
Pasadena, California - Peanut the puppy dog lost a large part of his nose in a serious accident. After a critical operation, the four-legged friend is now trying to fight his way back to life.
At the end of March, the young doggo arrived severely injured at the Californian animal welfare organization Pasadena Humane, and it was a terrifying sight for the staff.
"When tiny Peanut arrived at Pasadena Humane, we were heartbroken by the shape he was in," the sanctuary wrote on Instagram.
"He had suffered a traumatic injury that left him without most of his nose and with a dislocated jaw. He was in need of immediate help. Despite everything, this little pup has been so brave."
As every second counted, the animal welfare workers didn't think twice and performed emergency surgery on the four-legged friend.
After his first vital facial surgery, numerous other operations followed – but restrictions remain. The animal's breathing in particular is extremely impaired.
"To help him breathe, we carefully placed a stent to keep his nostril open as the tissue heals, giving him the best chance at a normal life," the organization explained on the platform.
Will Peanut the dog get a new home soon?
As PEOPLE magazine reports, the seriously injured puppy was discovered by a passerby who immediately called the emergency services.
The little dog is currently in intensive care, but despite his severe facial injuries, the vets are confident.
"Medically, we think he's going to ultimately recover," said Pasadena Humane director Kevin McManus.
"We're very confident that he will have a full and healthy life."
Despite his tragic fate, he has not lost his zest for life.
"He's just the sweetest puppy," McManus gushed to PEOPLE.
The four-legged friend is playful and extremely affectionate towards his carers. The organization itself also emphasized on Instagram that the little man is extremely resilient.
In the long term, this pooch will be given a second chance as soon as he is fully recovered.
"We're really excited for the day that he gets to go home," said the head of Pasadena Humane.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@pasadenahumane