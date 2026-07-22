Santa Barbara, California – While Bruce the dog 's owners were away, the one‑year‑old English Bulldog spent his time at a pet boarding facility called Camp Canine. Then, without any warning, the puppy fell into a pool and drowned.

Bruce the dog had been regularly attending Camp Canine in Santa Barbara for six months. © Collage: Screenshots/GoFundMe/Savannah Genet

In a statement shared to Instagram, the company apologized for failing to keep the dog safe from harm.

"There are no words that can fully express the heartbreak we feel following the tragic loss of a beloved dog while in our care earlier this week," they wrote.

"A family entrusted us with a cherished member of their family, and they are now living with an unimaginable loss because we failed in our responsibility to keep their dog safe," they continued.

"We are profoundly sorry."

After the tragic incident, the daycare announced that it would review all safety measures around the camp, with the goal being to learn from the puppy’s death and take action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Chris and Ashley Merz, the puppy’s owners, regularly left little Bruce in the care of the California facility.

When they went to pick up their dog a few days after dropping him off, the pet parents were met with the shocking news that the English Bulldog had drowned to death in a pool.

As local news station NOOZHAWK learned from the police, Bruce had actually died several days before his owners were scheduled to take him home. They were not informed of the tragedy before pickup day, however.

Other troubling details soon emerged surrounding the circumstances of the death.