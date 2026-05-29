Puppy found on the side of the road by reluctant rescuer: "Why does this happen to me?!"
St. George, South Carolina – Crystal Floyd was driving when she spotted a puppy on the side of the road. The animal lover stopped, scooped the poor little dog into her car, and immediately turned on her phone to record a video of the chaotic scene.
Then she took a closer look at the animal and asked, "Why does this happen to me?!" in the video's onscreen text.
Crystal has probably already answered the question herself – it happened to her because she was exactly the right person for the job!
The 42‑year‑old wasn’t deterred by the dog’s scraggly appearance.
The little one had lost fur around his muzzle and eyes, likely because illness had left him exposed.
Crystal first wanted to find out exactly what was happening with his health, so she took her furry passenger, whom she immediately named Indy, to the vet.
"Indy was diagnosed with puppy strangles, which is an autoimmune disease that puppies tend to grow out of with treatment," Crystal told Newsweek.
In addition, the poor pup suffered from a heart murmur and an ear infection. But there was also some very good news to counter the bad...
Viral TikTok video shows the heartwarming story of Indy the dog
It turned out that Indy’s ailments were all easily manageable and completely curable.
The French Bulldog is already well on the road to recovery!
Since Indy didn’t have a microchip, the question remained: what should happen to him now?
His rescuer was initially overwhelmed by the idea of keeping him herself due to the large number of pets she already has.
"I have two other dogs named Barley and Millie, three cats named Kona, Hamilton and Bootsie, and six chickens, Salt, Pepper, Henny, Fluffy, Shadow and Marshmallow," she explained.
Under those circumstances, Indy seemed like one animal too many for her at first.
"But Indy has fit in so well with everyone, and we have decided that we are indeed keeping him," she announced proudly.
In the meantime, her TikTok video has racked up more than eleven million views. In the end, everything fell into place with this unexpected rescue!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@realhousewifeofchs