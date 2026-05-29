Puppy found on the side of the road by reluctant rescuer: "Why does this happen to me?!"

St. George, South Carolina – Crystal Floyd was driving when she spotted a puppy on the side of the road. The animal lover stopped, scooped the poor little dog into her car, and immediately turned on her phone to record a video of the chaotic scene.

Crystal Floyd was driving when she spotted a puppy dog on the side of the road. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@realhousewifeofchs

Then she took a closer look at the animal and asked, "Why does this happen to me?!" in the video's onscreen text.

Crystal has probably already answered the question herself – it happened to her because she was exactly the right person for the job!

The 42‑year‑old wasn’t deterred by the dog’s scraggly appearance.

The little one had lost fur around his muzzle and eyes, likely because illness had left him exposed.

Crystal first wanted to find out exactly what was happening with his health, so she took her furry passenger, whom she immediately named Indy, to the vet.

"Indy was diagnosed with puppy strangles, which is an autoimmune disease that puppies tend to grow out of with treatment," Crystal told Newsweek.

In addition, the poor pup suffered from a heart murmur and an ear infection. But there was also some very good news to counter the bad...