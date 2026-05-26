Puppy is utterly unrecognizable as an adult – how did her coat color change like that?

By Christian Norm

Brazil - Marina Livery from Brazil found a plastic bag with three puppies in it on her doorstep at the end of 2025. Among them was Athena, who was soon adopted as her own dog.

This is what Athena the dog looked like at 15 days old.
This is what Athena the dog looked like at 15 days old.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@willpitbull

Little did Livery know that her jet-black furry friend would undergo a complete transformation in just five months' time!

The "result" can be seen in a viral hit from that month.

In the whimsical video, little Athena looks sad and helpless at first, but then things get going.

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Her various stages of development are shown in quick cuts.

Six days, 15 days, 23 days, 30 days, and then the video jumps ahead.

After 50 days, it happens: Athena's dark fur turns a very light brown. After five months, the dog is really big.

She only has a little black fur around her eyes, ears, and snout; otherwise, it is snow white.

Athena's height is also impressive – she's a giant, and she's likely not even done growing!

Viral Instagram video shows shocking dog transformation

Athena's personality also seems to have changed a bit as well.

While she appears quiet and shy at the beginning, she is playful and trusting at the end of the curious clip.

At around five months old, Athena looks like a completely different dog.
At around five months old, Athena looks like a completely different dog.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@willpitbull

Livery herself can hardly believe how quickly and extremely her dog transformed!

Under these happy circumstances, the young woman and her beloved dog have long forgotten the sad context in which they were originally brought together.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@willpitbull

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