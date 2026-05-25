Rescue dog goes missing after her adoption – so her foster mom jumps into action
Fayette County, West Virginia - After a dog named Coconut was picked up on the street in West Virginia, a shelter quickly placed her with her foster mom, Danielle. A few days later, a family warmly took Coconut in for good. It seemed like a happy ending, but in mid-May, the phone rang at the animal shelter...
The family told a member of staff that Coconut had run away from them in a supermarket parking lot and into an adjacent forest.
They had called out to the animal, but she had not been seen again. The new owners went on to explain that they had not felt like looking for the furry friend and had gone home instead.
"It was a really frustrating situation," explained Coconut's foster mom in an interview with The Dodo.
Because she had built up a real bond with the dog, the whole situation broke Danielle's heart.
She was sure that she had no chance of finding Coconut again, but she decided to ask the shelter exactly where the four-legged friend had escaped.
"I really didn't have any hope, but I couldn't sit at home knowing that she was out there," Danielle said.
So, she set off in search of Coconut.
This viral video has almost 15 million clicks on TikTok alone
In a video that has earned millions of clicks on Instagram and TikTok, you can see how the story ended: Coconut runs towards her former foster mom with her tail wagging wildly.
"She … gave me a bunch of kisses, was jumping all over me, and then she ended up just jumping right in my car," Danielle gushed.
She had been looking for Coconut for three-quarters of an hour that day and kept calling for the dog.
The story touched so many people that it now has several million likes – but there was more.
A few days ago, Danielle, who now probably wants to keep Coconut forever, posted on TikTok, where she wrote: "I truly cannot believe how far her story has reached."
In another clip, Danielle thanked her followers for their support and wrote, "You've made this little girl feel so loved, and you've reminded me how much good still exists in the world."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@just_another_sahw