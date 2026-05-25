Rescue dog goes missing after her adoption – so her foster mom jumps into action

Fayette County, West Virginia - After a dog named Coconut was picked up on the street in West Virginia, a shelter quickly placed her with her foster mom, Danielle. A few days later, a family warmly took Coconut in for good. It seemed like a happy ending, but in mid-May, the phone rang at the animal shelter...

Little Coconut has had to go through a lot. © Screenshot/TikTok/@just_another_sahw

The family told a member of staff that Coconut had run away from them in a supermarket parking lot and into an adjacent forest.

They had called out to the animal, but she had not been seen again. The new owners went on to explain that they had not felt like looking for the furry friend and had gone home instead.

"It was a really frustrating situation," explained Coconut's foster mom in an interview with The Dodo.

Because she had built up a real bond with the dog, the whole situation broke Danielle's heart.

She was sure that she had no chance of finding Coconut again, but she decided to ask the shelter exactly where the four-legged friend had escaped.

"I really didn't have any hope, but I couldn't sit at home knowing that she was out there," Danielle said.

So, she set off in search of Coconut.