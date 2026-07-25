Rescue dog goes missing for six years – until a miracle changes everything
Cape of Good Hope, South Africa - When Terry was supposed to be handed over to her new family six years ago from an animal shelter in South Africa, she escaped from the transport vehicle. For three months, volunteers desperately searched for the dog – to no avail. Then, in June 2026, a pup suddenly appeared that looked a lot like Terry...
"Almost six years to the very day she disappeared, I sat down at my computer one morning – and what I thought was Terry's face appeared on FB," wrote Lynne Allison Wilhelm of the Retreat 2 Eden shelter on Facebook.
A woman named Bella Knoesen had found the furry friend in her yard.
Fortunately, she cared for the presumed Terry, who was later picked up and taken to the shelter.
"Until then we were pretty sure that it was Terry, but after six years, she had obviously aged," Wilhelm said.
"Then came the moment that changed everything."
Terry is finally home!
The team watched an old video of Terry that had been filmed before her disappearance.
Two details emerged: a scar on the pup's thigh and another on her face.
"They were identical to those on Terry," Wilhelm wrote.
This made it clear to everyone that they were not mistaken and that the six‑year‑long drama had finally come to an end!
Now, the little runaway is happily at home as a true member of the family.
"Terry's miracle has reminded the world of something rescuers witness daily: A rescue dog is a soul waiting to be loved," Wilhelm wrote in a follow-up post.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Lynne Allison Wilhelmhier/Retreat 2 Eden