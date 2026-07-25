Rescue dog goes missing for six years – until a miracle changes everything

Cape of Good Hope, South Africa - When Terry was supposed to be handed over to her new family six years ago from an animal shelter in South Africa, she escaped from the transport vehicle. For three months, volunteers desperately searched for the dog – to no avail. Then, in June 2026, a pup suddenly appeared that looked a lot like Terry...

Terry disappeared six years ago in South Africa. © Screenshot/Facebook/Lynne Allison Wilhelmhier/Retreat 2 Eden

"Almost six years to the very day she disappeared, I sat down at my computer one morning – and what I thought was Terry's face appeared on FB," wrote Lynne Allison Wilhelm of the Retreat 2 Eden shelter on Facebook.

A woman named Bella Knoesen had found the furry friend in her yard.

Fortunately, she cared for the presumed Terry, who was later picked up and taken to the shelter.

"Until then we were pretty sure that it was Terry, but after six years, she had obviously aged," Wilhelm said.

"Then came the moment that changed everything."