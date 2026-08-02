Rescue dog nails dazzling athletic feat in viral security footage – how did he even do that?!

Cleveland, Ohio – This dog 's name is Bay, but perhaps it should be changed to "Bye." After all, he's quite the escape artist. Footage of his daring deeds must be seen to be believed!

Dog Bay knows how to get from his pen to another one. But it takes special skills. © Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/citydogscle, 24petconnect.com/Screenshot

When the dog from Cleveland, Ohio, suddenly showed up in a completely different kennel with a fellow pup, the staff at City Dogs Cleveland were already amazed.

But when they reviewed the surveillance footage, they were left speechless.

Everyone should see this doggo's uncanny talent!

That’s why the team posted it on Facebook on Thursday, where it has already gone viral.

A day later, they also uploaded the footage to TikTok.

In the remarkable video, Bay proves himself to be a true jumper and climber.

With a huge leap, he almost reaches the top edge of his enclosure, and the rest he climbs up in a flash.

Then things get a bit shaky because Bay wants to move into the neighboring enclosure where another four‑legged resident is already hanging around.

He finally makes the jump and lands successfully inside.

But since his companion shows little interest in him, Bay quickly gets bored there. So he simply tries again!