Rescue dog nails dazzling athletic feat in viral security footage – how did he even do that?!
Cleveland, Ohio – This dog's name is Bay, but perhaps it should be changed to "Bye." After all, he's quite the escape artist. Footage of his daring deeds must be seen to be believed!
When the dog from Cleveland, Ohio, suddenly showed up in a completely different kennel with a fellow pup, the staff at City Dogs Cleveland were already amazed.
But when they reviewed the surveillance footage, they were left speechless.
Everyone should see this doggo's uncanny talent!
That’s why the team posted it on Facebook on Thursday, where it has already gone viral.
A day later, they also uploaded the footage to TikTok.
In the remarkable video, Bay proves himself to be a true jumper and climber.
With a huge leap, he almost reaches the top edge of his enclosure, and the rest he climbs up in a flash.
Then things get a bit shaky because Bay wants to move into the neighboring enclosure where another four‑legged resident is already hanging around.
He finally makes the jump and lands successfully inside.
But since his companion shows little interest in him, Bay quickly gets bored there. So he simply tries again!
Viral video on TikTok shows the dog’s successful escape
Once more, the dog leaps over the kennel fence, clings to the top, and eventually jumps down.
He is again greeted there by one of his fellow dogs.
This time, however, things don’t end well for Bay.
A few moments later, one of his caretakers appears in the kennel, clearly surprised by this performance.
"With most of the dogs at the kennel, we don't usually know how or why they ended up here. But with Bay, we now have a pretty good guess," the team wrote on their social media channels.
"Bay embarked on a Great Escape from one of our outdoor areas to make some new friends. Fortunately, his neighbors Pumpkin and Flip Flop seemed happy enough to see a new buddy drop down from the sky. Now we know - Bay is an impressive climber," they added.
According to the animal caretakers, info on Bay the dog and other adoptable pups can be found on their website.
"Bay is a smart, athletic pup who is looking for a fun-loving home. And no worries if you don't have a fenced-in yard, because it might not contain him (perhaps a privacy fence would.)" the shelter staff joked at the end of the post.
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/citydogscle, 24petconnect.com/Screenshot