Rescue dog sees a backyard for the first time in new home: her joyful reaction touches many hearts

Texas - When Violet the dog stood at the door of her new home for the first time, she had no idea what wonderful things she was about to see.

Violet the dog first explored her new surroundings very carefully. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@violetcakes

The pit bull terrier dog, who was once rescued from difficult circumstances, entered cautiously with curiosity.

A few moments later came the big surprise: an oasis of her own!

As soon as she discovered the backyard, there was no stopping her.

Violet sprinted off, felt the grass under her paws, and explored the surroundings with glee.

On her TikTok page, dog owner Jazel Flores from Texas captured the joyful encounter on video.

Her darling playfully chased squirrels, watched birds, and enjoyed the sun – a picture of pure joie de vivre.

Violet has been part of the family since 2020, when she was rescued from an animal shelter, very emaciated and weak.

"From the moment we brought her home, she became the best companion we could have ever asked for. She completely changed our world," Jazel told Newsweek.

But with a lot of love, she developed into a loyal, courageous, and loving companion. It was always clear to Jazel that one day Violet would have more space, especially in old age.