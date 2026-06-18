Rescue dog's shocking reaction to passersby reveals bombshell revelation about her past!

San Diego, California – Shelter dogs are often full of mystery – where did they come from, and what have they experienced? Michele Ost realized how little she actually knew about her shelter pup in a sweet viral video.

Honey the dog reacted strongly to Spanish‑speaking people during a walk in the park. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@michiedevin

Ost took in the furry friend in the fall of 2025 from the Humane Society of San Diego.

She herself is an English‑speaking American.

Then one day, Honey the dog seemed to react strongly to Spanish‑speaking people during a walk in the park.

Could this be why the pup hadn't been responding well to English commands?

As Ost told Newsweek, Honey had reacted very intensely to the Spanish-speaking people.

She was visibly excited, trying to approach the group. Ost actually had to calm the animal down a bit!

But once they got home, the Californian wondered whether the excitement was really triggered by the Spanish language – so she came up with an idea.

Ost posted a video showing her speaking Spanish to Honey for the first time. The results are astounding!