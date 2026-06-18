Rescue dog's shocking reaction to passersby reveals bombshell revelation about her past!
San Diego, California – Shelter dogs are often full of mystery – where did they come from, and what have they experienced? Michele Ost realized how little she actually knew about her shelter pup in a sweet viral video.
Ost took in the furry friend in the fall of 2025 from the Humane Society of San Diego.
She herself is an English‑speaking American.
Then one day, Honey the dog seemed to react strongly to Spanish‑speaking people during a walk in the park.
Could this be why the pup hadn't been responding well to English commands?
As Ost told Newsweek, Honey had reacted very intensely to the Spanish-speaking people.
She was visibly excited, trying to approach the group. Ost actually had to calm the animal down a bit!
But once they got home, the Californian wondered whether the excitement was really triggered by the Spanish language – so she came up with an idea.
Ost posted a video showing her speaking Spanish to Honey for the first time. The results are astounding!
Viral TikTok video captures the dog owner's "aha" moment
"When I got home, I tried a couple of commands, which the video is a result of," she explained.
"That was my very first time trying the commands in Spanish and she immediately listened!"
That finally revealed the secret the four‑legged friend had been carrying around for months.
Not only was Ost thrilled by the discovery, but so were viewers.
More than two million views have accumulated since early June. Meanwhile, Honey’s owner is brushing up on her rusty school Spanish.
"Unfortunately, I am the only person in my family who speaks Spanish, so I have lost a lot of it because I haven't been using it much," she said.
"Adopting Honey and realizing Spanish is her native language has inspired me to begin using it again," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@michiedevin