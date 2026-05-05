Rescued dog's microchip info reveals his wild international adventure!
El Paso, Texas - When El Paso Animal Services officers in Texas found out where the dog they'd picked up came from, they had a very unique problem: he wasn't in the right country!
This dog's microchip was working perfectly, but the information the officers discovered on it shocked them: the animal found in El Paso wasn't from Texas at all.
The dog had somehow managed to sneak into the US from Mexico. According to the microchip data, the pooch's home base was Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.
Thanks to the data, officials had no trouble contacting the pup's family, two women living in Mexico.
The only issue was figuring out how to get the dog back over the international border!
Microchipping makes a difference: "No matter the distance"
Luckily, officers quickly found a solution. The dog could be exchanged over one of the three international bridges between El Paso and Mexico.
"Thanks to our dedicated team, a meeting point was arranged at the international bridge, where this sweet pup was safely reunited with his owner," El Paso Animal Services wrote on their Facebook page.
The officers walked the runaway dog back over the bridge, where his owners embraced him. Animal Services shared pictures of the sweet reunion.
"This is a perfect example of why microchipping matters!" officials noted in their post.
"No matter the distance, chips help bring families back together."
Microchipping clearly makes a difference, even when a dog runs away to another country!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/El Paso Animal Services