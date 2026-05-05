Rescued dog's microchip info reveals his wild international adventure!

El Paso, Texas - When El Paso Animal Services officers in Texas found out where the dog they'd picked up came from, they had a very unique problem: he wasn't in the right country!

This dog had been on an unusual journey. © Screenshot/Facebook/El Paso Animal Services

This dog's microchip was working perfectly, but the information the officers discovered on it shocked them: the animal found in El Paso wasn't from Texas at all.

The dog had somehow managed to sneak into the US from Mexico. According to the microchip data, the pooch's home base was Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

Thanks to the data, officials had no trouble contacting the pup's family, two women living in Mexico.

The only issue was figuring out how to get the dog back over the international border!