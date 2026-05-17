Rescuers check Husky's microchip after street rescue – and they're totally speechless!

Brooksville, Florida - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office in Florida was speechless when they realized a dog named Sierra had been missing for 12 years and was more than 1,000 miles from home!

Husky Sierra was carrying around a 12-year-old secret... © Screenshot/Facebook/Hernando County Sheriff's Office

When the old husky was rescued from the streets, she was in bad shape.

"She was thin, missing patches of fur, and moving slowly, her body showing the wear of time and hardship," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

But at least her microchip, also 13 years old, was working perfectly.

"When we scanned her, it led us to a phone number and to a man named Bryce. What we learned next left us all speechless. Bryce hadn't seen Sierra in 12 years," the office said.

Sierra disappeared when she was just one year old. Although there was a lead in New Mexico in the meantime, her owner lost track of her and never managed to find his furry friend again.

"He never stopped wondering what happened to her, but never imagined he would hear about her again," the post explained.

But the distance was also a real killer: Sierraa was now 1,400 miles away from her home.