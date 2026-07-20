Rescuers rush to save puppy who was thrown out of moving car: "Absolutely heartbreaking"
Irvine, California – A woman walking her dog witnessed a horrible scene when she saw a puppy get thrown out of a moving car. The little dog is now in caring hands, but he's in bad shape.
Veteran dog rescuer Suzette Hall shared the sad story on Facebook, saying that a "kind woman" walking her own dog "witnessed something absolutely heartbreaking."
Hall says the dog walker saw a puppy get pitched from a moving car.
“My amazing friend Arturo rushed to get him, and we got him straight to my vet," Hall wrote on Saturday.
"It appears he has burn injuries, and my heart just shattered when I saw him," she added.
Photos and videos of the poor puppy show multiple injuries, including burns.
“His first eight weeks of life… and this is how his story began,” Hall wrote.
"The good news is that he’s safe now. He’s as sweet as can be, and somehow, despite everything he’s endured, he already knows we’re trying to help him."
Dog rescuer calls for help: "This is truly an SOS"
According to Hall, the puppy is in horrible shape and will need multiple surgeries.
"This is truly an SOS," Hall wrote Saturday and asked for donations to fund the dog's care.
Sunday, Hall shared additional info about the puppy, who she named Teddy.
"I can’t even begin to imagine the pain this tiny little puppy has endured, Hall said.
"The hardest part is that we don’t know how long he’s been suffering. His wounds are so badly infected that the skin has actually started trying to grow over them. It’s absolutely heartbreaking."
Additional pictures of the little brown dog show scarring and wounds that have crusted over.
This little pup has a long road ahead of him, but with Suzette Hall at the helm, he'll get the care he needs.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall