Rescuers save stray dog – and what they learn next is shocking!
Durban, South Africa – When they found him, the SPCA animal‑rights activists in Durban had no idea what they had just accomplished. The rescuers had come across the dog in the Umlazi district of Durban last month. After capturing him, they took him to the shelter, where a big surprise was about to unfold.
In addition to the routine examinations, the animal patient was also checked for a microchip.
As it turned out, he did have one!
The team read the tiny memory and found a stored address and a phone number.
When contacted, the dog's owner was far more emotional than they had expected.
The man was brought to tears, the SPCA reported in a social media post at the end of May.
There was, however, a good reason for it – he had been missing his beloved furry companion for a full five years!
"He never imagined he would see him again," the SPCA wrote.
But could the stray dog even remember his former owner after all that time?
Does lost dog remember his owner?
Overjoyed, the South African man soon appeared at the shelter.
"And the best part? This sweet boy remembered his owner instantly," the team said.
"Watching their reunion was something truly special."
In the SPCA’s Facebook post, the beaming owner is shown alongside his furry friend in a photo.
For the SPCA, this story now serves as a good reminder of an important point.
"This is exactly why microchipping matters," the animal‑rights advocates explained.
"A microchip is painless, affordable, and gives your pet the best possible chance of finding their way back home if they are ever lost."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/SPCA Durban