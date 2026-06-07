Rescuers save stray dog – and what they learn next is shocking!

Durban, South Africa – When they found him, the SPCA animal‑rights activists in Durban had no idea what they had just accomplished. The rescuers had come across the dog in the Umlazi district of Durban last month. After capturing him, they took him to the shelter, where a big surprise was about to unfold.

This stray dog has been carrying a secret for five years. © Screenshot/Facebook/SPCA Durban

In addition to the routine examinations, the animal patient was also checked for a microchip.

As it turned out, he did have one!

The team read the tiny memory and found a stored address and a phone number.

When contacted, the dog's owner was far more emotional than they had expected.

The man was brought to tears, the SPCA reported in a social media post at the end of May.

There was, however, a good reason for it – he had been missing his beloved furry companion for a full five years!

"He never imagined he would see him again," the SPCA wrote.

But could the stray dog even remember his former owner after all that time?