Rottweiler dog duo has trouble getting adopted – will they ever find a home?

Michiana, Michigan - This extraordinary dog father and son were considered difficult to place from the outset, but now the two Rottweilers Max and Zeus have found a new home.

After a long search, a new family was found for the two dogs. © Screenshot/Facebook/Michiana Humane Society

Both dogs are older and together weigh a hefty 250 pounds.

When they arrived at a shelter in Michigan, they were suffering from health problems, including hip issues and other age-related limitations.

It quickly became clear at the shelter that separating them was not an option.

Max and Zeus were happiest when they were able to spend time together.

Their close bond made it clear that they could only be placed together.

The pair waited for weeks for the right family – until they finally came to the attention of interested parties from the state of Wisconsin.

Despite a long journey, the family did not hesitate to meet the dogs in person, and thanks to their experience with Rottweilers and their immediate connection with Max and Zeus, nothing stood in the way of adoption.