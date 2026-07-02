Scared dog refuses rescue efforts after surviving alone for months: "It was heartbreaking to watch"

Irvine, California - This stray dog absolutely refused any help – much to the frustration of Suzette Hall from Irvine, California. The animal activist was at her wits' end with the pup, and in a recent Facebook post, Hall described the harrowing days when she just couldn't get a hold of the four‑legged friend.

This female dog looked sweet and friendly – but she was too scared to accept any help. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

"It was heartbreaking to watch," Hall said in her post last month.

"She would come down and play with the other dogs visiting the park, almost as if she desperately wanted to belong to someone again. But when the day got hot, she'd run back up into the hills and hide all alone."

The rescue operation dragged on for more than a week with the stubborn pup. According to Hall, she had been roaming the park alone for a month already.

The problem: many people left food for the dog, which nullified Hall's trap.

The treats inside didn't interest the clever dog at all!

And so, the same pattern kept repeating: Hall had to give up. "Every time I left, my heart broke."

With the help of a few allies, the Californian eventually took a completely different approach to finally achieve her goal.