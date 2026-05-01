Senior dog overlooked at adoption event in heartbreaking clip: "Everyone is more interested in the puppies"

San Luis Obispo, California - She's been through a lot in recent weeks, but what happened to nine-year-old dog Chiqui at an adoption event in California finally broke her fosterer's heart.

Chiqui has had to put up with a lot recently... © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@fosteredbyarianne

After a wonderful time in her first home, Chiqui's owner tragically passed away, so she ended up in a shelter before being rehomed by her foster mom, Arianne.

"Chiqui was very anxious and had a hard time being by herself," the Californian told The Dodo in an interview.

"She was happiest going on walks with me and my dog, Gator, and spending time with me in my backyard."

However, as Arianne couldn't keep her forever, she had high hopes of being able to place the mini poodle at an adoption event at the end of April.

However, a heartbreaking problem quickly emerged on site.