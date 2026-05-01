Senior dog overlooked at adoption event in heartbreaking clip: "Everyone is more interested in the puppies"
San Luis Obispo, California - She's been through a lot in recent weeks, but what happened to nine-year-old dog Chiqui at an adoption event in California finally broke her fosterer's heart.
After a wonderful time in her first home, Chiqui's owner tragically passed away, so she ended up in a shelter before being rehomed by her foster mom, Arianne.
"Chiqui was very anxious and had a hard time being by herself," the Californian told The Dodo in an interview.
"She was happiest going on walks with me and my dog, Gator, and spending time with me in my backyard."
However, as Arianne couldn't keep her forever, she had high hopes of being able to place the mini poodle at an adoption event at the end of April.
However, a heartbreaking problem quickly emerged on site.
Chiqui finally gets her happy ending!
Because there were mainly puppies there, none of the guests paid any attention to the senior Chiqui.
Although she kept trying to make contact with the people, she continued to be ignored. It tore Arianne's heart to have to witness the situation.
She later shared a video on Instagram of the sad event, in which some women ended up petting the older dog a little.
However, this did not change the real problem: no one wanted to give the four-legged friend a chance.
Fortunately, this changed when the clip went viral. Nearly two million clicks were accumulated within a few days, as well as almost 200,000 likes.
But more importantly, real interested parties appeared on the scene!
An older couple contacted Arianne after they "saw her video and fell in love."
A happy ending soon followed: "Chiqui will be spoiled and living her best life with this loving family."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@fosteredbyarianne