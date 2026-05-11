Shelter dog goes viral with simple gesture begging for attention
New York, New York - Sometimes it's just a simple gesture that says so much more than a lot of words or an elaborately produced video. In this case, Ellie the dog has touched so many people's hearts in her own way.
The poor animal has been stuck in the "Animal Care Centers of NYC" in New York City for more than two months and is barely noticed by visitors.
She now tries to attract attention by sticking her paw under her kennel door when someone comes by.
Her keepers have captured this gesture in a touching video, which has since gone viral.
What's striking is that the heart emojis are really piling up in the comment column on Insta.
Almost everyone can empathize with the sad situation of the furry friend.
But did the dog manage to soften the heart of a serious prospective adopter yet?
Instagram video shows the touching gesture from dog Ellie
Unfortunately, this is not the case so far, as The Dodo has now learned in an interview with shelter employee Katy Hansen.
However, the doggy girl is much happier and livelier than the video suggests.
"Ellie is a playful, toy-loving girl, who enjoys shredding plush toys, working for treats and showing off her training games," Hansen told the animal site, adding that she is "a high-energy dog."
However, Ellie's greatest asset is also a drawback, as she is likely to demand a lot from her new owner or owners.
The animal shelter also recommends that no other animals or children should live in the household.
And yet her carers are certain: "With her sweet nature and eager-to-please attitude, Ellie is the kind of companion who will keep you smiling every day."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@nycacc