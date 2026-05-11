Shelter dog goes viral with simple gesture begging for attention

New York, New York - Sometimes it's just a simple gesture that says so much more than a lot of words or an elaborately produced video. In this case, Ellie the dog has touched so many people's hearts in her own way.

Her paw sticks out from under the door of her kennel – a gesture with which Ellie the dog breaks hearts by the dozen. © Screenshot/Instagram/@nycacc

The poor animal has been stuck in the "Animal Care Centers of NYC" in New York City for more than two months and is barely noticed by visitors.

She now tries to attract attention by sticking her paw under her kennel door when someone comes by.

Her keepers have captured this gesture in a touching video, which has since gone viral.

What's striking is that the heart emojis are really piling up in the comment column on Insta.

Almost everyone can empathize with the sad situation of the furry friend.

But did the dog manage to soften the heart of a serious prospective adopter yet?