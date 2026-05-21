Shelter dog has a problem with men, so staff member resorts to dressing in drag!
Los Angeles, California - When Winnie the dog arrived at an animal shelter in California, she immediately charmed all the staff with her uncomplicated nature. However, one thing was immediately apparent: she had a problem with men.
The dog was picked up as a stray by animal rights activists from the Needles Animal Shelter and handed over to the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in West Los Angeles, where she quickly became the staff's favorite.
"Winnie is a classic Shar-Pei," a representative of the Best Friends Animal Society told The Dodo.
"She’s loyal, goofy, and incredibly devoted to her person."
However, when a male staff member and volunteer came near her, you could tell that Winnie felt uncomfortable.
In contrast to women, the dog needed much more time to trust a man.
To make her (hopefully short) stay at the facility easier, one of the keepers came up with an idea for how to get her used to guys and improve adoptability. Drag-stic measures were needed...
Dog lets man with female disguise approach her
A worker wanted to make it easy for the dog and quickly resorted to a blonde wig to make him look like a woman.
With his disguise, the animal shelter employee managed to get into the dog's kennel without her barking or freaking out.
Winnie naturally allowed herself to be petted and taken outside.
Ideally, the wig could eventually be taken off, and the dog would learn that men aren't all so scary after all!
The "experiment" was captured on video and published on the shelter's Instagram page.
Whether the Shar-Pei really fell for the trick or had simply gotten used to the keeper in the first place remains a mystery.
For the animal shelter, however, one thing is certain.
"She’s open to building trust at her own pace, especially with positive interactions," says the spokesperson.
Anyone who wants to make friends with her will need patience and a cautious approach, however.
For this reason, the facility is looking for a very patient and reliable family who will respect Winnie's boundaries and give her time.
"While she enjoys attention, she’s not overly demanding and mostly just likes being near her person. Once she bonds with you, she’s truly a ride-or-die companion," the rep added.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@bestfriendsanimalsociety