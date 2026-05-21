Shelter dog has a problem with men, so staff member resorts to dressing in drag!

Los Angeles, California - When Winnie the dog arrived at an animal shelter in California, she immediately charmed all the staff with her uncomplicated nature. However, one thing was immediately apparent: she had a problem with men.

An animal shelter in LA went viral online with a funny "experiment" to help a female dog with her man problems. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bestfriendsanimalsociety

The dog was picked up as a stray by animal rights activists from the Needles Animal Shelter and handed over to the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in West Los Angeles, where she quickly became the staff's favorite.

"Winnie is a classic Shar-Pei," a representative of the Best Friends Animal Society told The Dodo.

"She’s loyal, goofy, and incredibly devoted to her person."

However, when a male staff member and volunteer came near her, you could tell that Winnie felt uncomfortable.

In contrast to women, the dog needed much more time to trust a man.

To make her (hopefully short) stay at the facility easier, one of the keepers came up with an idea for how to get her used to guys and improve adoptability. Drag-stic measures were needed...