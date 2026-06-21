Shelter dog has heart-wrenching reaction to being left behind in kennel

Kennewick, Washington - Julie Saraceno of the Benton-Franklin Humane Society placed her phone inside a kennel to record a video of dog Clover. The pup's reaction to being left alone broke not only the shelter worker's heart, but also those of countless others who saw the clip on TikTok!

Julie Saraceno wanted to know exactly what Clover the dog does when she's alone. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@juliesaraceno2

Clover becomes instantly nervous as soon as the door is locked.

"She was pacing her kennel… she was just circling," Saraceno said in an interview with The Dodo.

"She's so desperate to get out of there."

As an Australian Cattle Dog mix, Clover belongs to the herding breed group, which is among the least accustomed to staying indoors without plenty of fresh‑air exercise.

Saraceno explained to the animal magazine about the video: "If you watch Clover's tail, you just [see] it just slowly go down."

She added, "When she thought I was never coming back, you could see how sad she was, just because of her body language."

The heartbreaking video has amassed nearly half a million views on TikTok since the end of May, but it hasn't brought the four‑legged friend a happy ending yet...