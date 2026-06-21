Shelter dog has heart-wrenching reaction to being left behind in kennel
Kennewick, Washington - Julie Saraceno of the Benton-Franklin Humane Society placed her phone inside a kennel to record a video of dog Clover. The pup's reaction to being left alone broke not only the shelter worker's heart, but also those of countless others who saw the clip on TikTok!
Clover becomes instantly nervous as soon as the door is locked.
"She was pacing her kennel… she was just circling," Saraceno said in an interview with The Dodo.
"She's so desperate to get out of there."
As an Australian Cattle Dog mix, Clover belongs to the herding breed group, which is among the least accustomed to staying indoors without plenty of fresh‑air exercise.
Saraceno explained to the animal magazine about the video: "If you watch Clover's tail, you just [see] it just slowly go down."
She added, "When she thought I was never coming back, you could see how sad she was, just because of her body language."
The heartbreaking video has amassed nearly half a million views on TikTok since the end of May, but it hasn't brought the four‑legged friend a happy ending yet...
TikTok video shows Clover's challenges with shelter life
Clover has been stuck in the shelter for over a year now.
Because of her seemingly unbalanced temperament, there is hardly any genuine interest in her.
"I wish people would understand that once these dogs decompress and have time to relax, that's when they show their true selves," the volunteer said.
Saraceno herself helps Clover with outings and petting, but she can't change the bigger picture – the dog has to endure up to 20 hours a day in the kennel.
"The most relaxed I've seen her was when I took her on the hike, because I feel like that was much more stimulating for her than just going out to the play yard," Saraceno said.
Clover will have to keep waiting, but, hopefully, her forever home isn't too far away!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@juliesaraceno2