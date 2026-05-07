Shelter dog's strange phobia leads to an adorable solution!

Saint Cloud, Minnesota - You wouldn't think a huge dog like Doug would be afraid of anything, but the former farm pup couldn't handle floors: he's terrified of them!

This big shelter dog has an hysterical phobia: he's scared of floors. © Screenshot/Facebook/Tri-County Humane Society

To this big pooch, the floor might as well be lava.

Doug was terrified of the slick surface at the Tri-County Humane Society in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.

He was raised on a farm and had never spent any time indoors, so he didn't trust manmade floors.

When Doug arrived at the shelter, he did something shelter workers would have never expected: the 85-pound dog refused to touch the floors with his big paws!

"Inside life was completely new to Doug, so when he came to our shelter, he did have to be carried in the building," a representative from the Tri-County Humane Society told The Dodo.

"He didn't know it was safe to walk on them or know what a leash was or anything really," they explained.