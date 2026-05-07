Shelter dog's strange phobia leads to an adorable solution!
Saint Cloud, Minnesota - You wouldn't think a huge dog like Doug would be afraid of anything, but the former farm pup couldn't handle floors: he's terrified of them!
To this big pooch, the floor might as well be lava.
Doug was terrified of the slick surface at the Tri-County Humane Society in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.
He was raised on a farm and had never spent any time indoors, so he didn't trust manmade floors.
When Doug arrived at the shelter, he did something shelter workers would have never expected: the 85-pound dog refused to touch the floors with his big paws!
"Inside life was completely new to Doug, so when he came to our shelter, he did have to be carried in the building," a representative from the Tri-County Humane Society told The Dodo.
"He didn't know it was safe to walk on them or know what a leash was or anything really," they explained.
This big scaredy-dog finds a new home
Doug was too heavy to be carried, so the staff had to come up with a creative solution – they put him in a small transport cart.
"The cart was for post-op canine patients, but it worked just fine to get Doug from here to there," the representative said.
The team shared Doug's unusual fear and their creative solution on Facebook. The sweet post got lots of attention!
Just days after the post went up, a new farming family swooped in and adopted Doug.
The big dog is now back where he belongs: outside on uneven ground.
While shelter workers are thrilled Doug has been adopted, they're also proud of their rehabilitation efforts.
"I'm happy to report that Doug did walk to and from his kennel during his last days here – he apparently was starting to learn that floors are not that scary," the rep explained.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Tri-County Humane Society