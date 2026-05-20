Small dog challenges experienced rescuer: "One of those rescues that broke me"

Irvine, California - Catching a small dog at a truck yard was a big problem for veteran pooch rescuer Suzette Hall from Irvine, California. "This is one of those rescues that broke me. The kind that makes me cry all the way home. The kind I'm still crying over now," she admitted.

This little dog was sitting between the trucks – she refused to be rescued for days. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

Last Friday, the animal lover got emotional in her Facebook post: "Two weeks ago, somebody dumped her in a huge truck yard.

"Big rigs coming in and out nonstop… 10 to 12 massive trucks every single day, at all hours. Loud engines, giant tires, danger everywhere. There was no place for a tiny little girl to be trying to survive."

Hall wanted nothing more than to pull the little dog out of the scary situation. Sadly, the dog was scared and ran anytime Hall got close.

Hall said she made multiple 45-minute trips per day to see if the dog had wandered into her traps.

Luck would have it that the rescuer wasn't the only one worried about the pooch: truckers were also trying to help out the stray by throwing her scraps. Unfortunately, their charity thwarted the dog catchers' ability to trap the little dog: she wasn't taking the bait!

"At first, trapping her felt impossible...She was never hungry enough to go into my trap," Hall wrote.

Eventually, the Californian changed her tactics.