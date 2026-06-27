Small dog is too scared to let anyone near her – until one rescuer changes everything
Irvine, California – Suzette Hall has seen a lot in her life as a seasoned dog rescuer, but this sight was enough to bring tears to her eyes.
Earlier this month, Hall took to Facebook to write about her latest rescue mission.
She said she had tried to save a small female dog that had sought shelter right in front of a church parking lot.
"A very busy street was right in front of her, cars flying by nonstop. She had been there for days, too scared to let anyone help her," Hall said.
People had indeed taken notice, leaving food and water for the pup.
There had also been several online calls spreading photos of the dog, as the animal rights activist reported. Still, no one came forward.
When Hall arrived on the scene, she could hardly believe how well the dog was hidden. She was tucked so deep in the bushes that you wouldn't even notice she was there!
Sweet dog is "finally safe" after Hall's rescue
The poor animal had completely withdrawn and was too scared to approach people.
"So scared. So alone," Hall wrote in her Facebook post.
As shy as the little dog seemed, she was still naive: A treat in the cage lured her into the trap in no time.
"Within just a few minutes, she was finally safe," Hall gushed.
A photo in her post shows the furry friend looking rather forlorn into the camera – unaware that her life is about to turn for the better.
"She was finally safe. And from this moment on, only love awaits you, sweet girl," the Californian wrote at the end of her Facebook post.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall