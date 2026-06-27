Small dog is too scared to let anyone near her – until one rescuer changes everything

Irvine, California – Suzette Hall has seen a lot in her life as a seasoned dog rescuer, but this sight was enough to bring tears to her eyes.

This dog had really shut herself off. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

Earlier this month, Hall took to Facebook to write about her latest rescue mission.

She said she had tried to save a small female dog that had sought shelter right in front of a church parking lot.

"A very busy street was right in front of her, cars flying by nonstop. She had been there for days, too scared to let anyone help her," Hall said.

People had indeed taken notice, leaving food and water for the pup.

There had also been several online calls spreading photos of the dog, as the animal rights activist reported. Still, no one came forward.

When Hall arrived on the scene, she could hardly believe how well the dog was hidden. She was tucked so deep in the bushes that you wouldn't even notice she was there!