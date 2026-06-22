Starving dog mother wraps tightly around her puppy in freezing cold – is it too late?

Houston, Texas – With her last ounce of strength, a stray dog mama shields her puppy from the freezing cold by wrapping her emaciated body around the tiny pup.

In the freezing cold, this stray dog tried to warm her puppy. © Screenshot/Facebook/Zuly Ventura Vasquez

Animal‑rights activist Zuly Ventura Vasquez couldn’t bear the thought that, during the icy weather that hit Texas at the beginning of the year, many dogs didn’t even have a roof over their heads.

Together with other volunteers, she set out to rescue as many stray dogs as possible from the freezing cold.

Along the way, she also came across Leia and her puppy.

“She was wrapped around her puppy and was extremely skinny,” recalls Tory Shulman, who later took the dog in, speaking to The Dodo.

Rescuer Zuly knew that the mother dog and her puppy had no chance of surviving in that cold, so she alerted Houston K‑911 Rescue, which agreed to take the two animals.

There, the furry companions were examined, treated for heartworms, and then sent on to Colorado, where another facility was waiting for them.