Stray dog begs woman to follow her – the reason why shatters her heart

Odesa, Ukraine – Olena from Love Furry Friends originally wanted to feed a few stray dogs in the area, but one excited female indicated that she wanted the woman to follow her. What they found next melted their hearts.

This female dog prompted animal‑rights activist Olena to follow her. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel

The pooch led them down the street to an abandoned house.

There, four puppies were already waiting anxiously for their mother’s return.

Olena and her team were thrilled by how much trust the dog placed in them and how she turned to Love Furry Friends for help rescuing her babies.

But the puppies had other concerns: they wanted a fresh serving of milk from their mother as soon as possible.

Shortly after the dog and Olena arrived, the first puppies were already latched onto her.

To make sure she didn’t go without, the mama was given something to eat right after the feeding.

Olena had, after all, taken the entire bag of dog food with her.

After that, the animals were supposed to go into the car. But did it actually work?