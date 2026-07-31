Stray dog found in rough condition by rescuers: "He had turned to stone"

Bali, Indonesia – When animal‑rights activists in Indonesia were called to help a stray dog , even the seasoned rescuers were left breathless: the dog was in a heartbreaking condition! Even so, they refused to give up on him.

Poleng the dog suffered from such a severe rash that it almost looked like he had turned to stone. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@littlestepsmatter

Local residents who had been feeding Poleng the dog eventually reported him to the charity Little Steps Matter.

"The moment we saw Poleng, it was clear he had suffered tremendously," the organization wrote on Instagram.

"His body was ravaged by severe mange, with painfully inflamed skin and thick crusted layers covering him so heavily it almost looked as though he had turned to stone."

Little Steps Matter described Poleng as the "worst case" of mange the staff had ever seen.

He was taken straight to a veterinarian, where he underwent intensive treatment.

"After all the scraps had fallen off and his skin was healing, he allowed us to touch him," Sabine Kaufmann, the organization’s founder, told The Dodo.