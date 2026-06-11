Stray dog found lying "lifeless" on the street – but as this man gets closer, all becomes clear
Laguna Larga, Argentina – It was a shock for Mati Chamorro when he saw Morcilla the dog lying apparently lifeless on the street. The young man had just driven past, and he immediately pulled over, rushing to help the four‑legged friend!
In the clip, it really doesn’t look good for Morcilla.
Strangely enough, the animal is lying prone in the sun.
Things don't get much better as the end of the video approaches.
Then the relief comes: Morcilla is alive! He’s just lounging – super‑relaxed – in the sunshine.
The Argentine man recently spoke with The Dodo about the incident, which already happened some time ago.
"That area is a busy spot, and everyone there gives him plenty of affection and food," he told the site about Morcilla’s favorite spot near a local shop.
It was all the more surprising for the man to see the dog lying motionless on the street. In hindsight, Chamorro is glad he stopped, even though it turned out to be a false alarm.
Morcilla the dog knows how to relax
"I believe that anyone who sees an animal in distress ought to step in and help," said Chamorro, adding, "Sometimes, you end up getting a pleasant surprise just like this one!"
Morcilla continues to enjoy excellent health, The Dodo confirmed.
"He’s a stray, technically," Chamorro admitted.
"But he’s very well looked after," he added.
You can tell this is true by the dog, who carries a few extra pounds on his ribs.
The fact that he dares to lie on his back in the middle of the street shows that he feels completely at ease.
After all, dogs only lie like that when they're totally relaxed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maaatias182