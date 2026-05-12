Stray dog keeps running to the same house for tragic reason: "They simply didn't want him anymore"

Irvine, California - Dog r escuer Suzette Hall and her colleague from Irvine, California, wondered why a stray pup kept running to the same house and waiting there. When the woman finally found out, she was heartbroken.

Male dog Shaggy probably didn't want to believe what had happened to him. © Facebook/Screenshot/Suzette Hall

Hall and her colleague had become aware of the lonely dog through posts on social media.

"Poor boy had oil and grease all over his body," Hall wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the animal lover, her fellow rescue worker Rosario finally set out to find the dog on site.

Shaggy, as he was called, was just about to eat from the garbage when they caught up with him.

Over time, the women noticed that the four-legged friend always sat under a chair when he was waiting outside the front door, to which he regularly returned.

"As time went on, we kept noticing he would go back to the same doorstep, sit under a chair, and lay against the door… hoping someone would let him back in. But nobody ever did," Hall lamented.

"We found out they simply didn't want him anymore."

This and the fact that Shaggy's life was routinely endangered on a busy road broke Hall's heart. She and Rosario then sought direct contact with the poor animal's owners.