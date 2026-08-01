Stray dog's shocking tick infestation leaves rescuers dumbfounded: "I don't even have words"

Irving, California – A dog found in California with a massive tick infestation has rescuers shocked, and pictures of the poor pooch's ear are gut-wrenching.

This poor dog was found with a shocking number of ticks all over her body. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Suzette Hall

"I don't even have words," veteran dog rescuer Suzette Hall admits in her Facebook post alongside pictures of the rescued animal.

"If you know me, you know that’s something I never say. But today… I am completely speechless."

The snaps of the furry friend are hard to bear.

Hundreds of ticks have latched onto her. Some of the bloodsuckers are even hanging from her eyes.

One particularly disturbing pic shows the inside of the dog's ear, bursting with pebble-like protrusions. There are more ticks than fur in some places.

"This precious girl is covered in what looks like thousands of ticks. Thousands. Her gums are almost completely white, and my heart just sank the moment I saw her," Hall said.

"I cannot imagine how long she has suffered, or how weak and scared she must feel."

The California rescuer took the pooch to her vet. Still, she's worried about the suffering animal's condition.