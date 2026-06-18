Stray puppy "adopts" a tourist – but then the story takes a heartbreaking turn!

Tzoumerka, Greece – Some things don’t go as easily as you – or your dog – might wish. That hard lesson was one the little Milou the puppy had to learn in March.

Milou the dog immediately clung to the tourist's heels. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@i_am_milou_the_dog

She first appeared when a German tourist couple from Berlin went hiking in Tzoumerka, Greece.

As soon as the furry friend saw the man, she clung to him, following him for miles

Even when he went back to his holiday apartment with his girlfriend, she stayed at the door.

He kindly laid one of his hoodies down for her as a bed.

But when their trip ended, the tourists couldn’t take the little dog home.

Still, dozens of hearts have been melting on Instagram over the past few days – because the man simply couldn’t bear to part with the dog.

What he’s doing to see her again has been the subject of several Instagram videos since the end of May.