Stray puppy "adopts" a tourist – but then the story takes a heartbreaking turn!
Tzoumerka, Greece – Some things don’t go as easily as you – or your dog – might wish. That hard lesson was one the little Milou the puppy had to learn in March.
She first appeared when a German tourist couple from Berlin went hiking in Tzoumerka, Greece.
As soon as the furry friend saw the man, she clung to him, following him for miles
Even when he went back to his holiday apartment with his girlfriend, she stayed at the door.
He kindly laid one of his hoodies down for her as a bed.
But when their trip ended, the tourists couldn’t take the little dog home.
Still, dozens of hearts have been melting on Instagram over the past few days – because the man simply couldn’t bear to part with the dog.
What he’s doing to see her again has been the subject of several Instagram videos since the end of May.
Update video shows dog's touching reunion
As he explains in the video, he just couldn’t bring himself to leave Milou forever.
So he took the little one to the vet for a check‑up and dropped her off at a Greek animal shelter, where she had to stay for a few weeks before coming to Germany.
The tourist filled out all the necessary paperwork right away.
Then he was told to wait. It wasn’t until the end of May that a flight to Berlin became possible.
There, the anxious man waited at the wrong gate at first.
He soon realized his mistake and found the transport crate containing his confused dog.
The moment he freed her, there was no holding back. Little Milou the dog was overjoyed to see her favorite person again. All’s well that ends well!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@i_am_milou_the_dog