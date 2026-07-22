Street dog keeps showing his injured paw to passing couple in a desperate plea for rescue

Michoacán, Mexico – Andrea and her partner had just left a friend’s house when a stray dog sat down in front of them. To their surprise, the trusting pup kept reaching out its paw as if asking for help.

This little dog keeps raising his paw at the couple, seemingly asking them for help. © Collage: Instagram/Screenshots/@beestard

In the corresponding video, you can see the male dog lift his paw over and over again.

Finally, the man kneels down to him and takes the paw in his hand.

"I went straight over to pet him, and he kept lifting his paw," Andrea told The Dodo. "As if he were 'talking' with his paw."

Since the poor pooch was there alone around midnight on the side of a highway, Andrea said they "just couldn't bring ourselves to leave him there."

Then there’s a time jump.

At 12:30 AM, Andrea carries the four‑legged friend in her arms, looking bemused.

Next comes a photo of the dog sitting in Andrea’s car during the day.

No doubt about it: the couple has taken the furry companion in with them.

Little Julián, as he was soon named, was "incredibly sweet" and loved getting pet, even rolling onto his belly to show his faith in the couple.

However, little Julián turned out to have had a tragic reason for repeatedly raising his paw.