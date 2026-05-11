Street dog refuses to leave burial site: the reason breaks so many people's hearts

Malappuram, India - A viral video from India shows a dog standing at a fresh grave with its ears pulled back. It is said to have been there for days and refuses to leave the cemetery. The reason is likely to make many hearts heavy.

A street dog in India kept mourning at a woman's grave after her death. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/ETV Andhra Pradesh

As reported by Indiatoday, among others, the animal is a stray that lives on the streets of the Malappuram district in Kerala.

The fact that it is so well-fed for a street dog is thanks to a woman named Amina, who had been feeding it every day for some time.

However, her life ended dramatically recently.

Amina suddenly collapsed on the street on her way back from her daughter's house, where she was found by her beloved stray dog.

His barking alerted local residents to the woman's plight, and they called for help.

Amina was taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, she could not be saved.

At her funeral, the street dog accompanied the funeral procession to the mosque and then to the cemetery.