Street dog refuses to leave burial site: the reason breaks so many people's hearts
Malappuram, India - A viral video from India shows a dog standing at a fresh grave with its ears pulled back. It is said to have been there for days and refuses to leave the cemetery. The reason is likely to make many hearts heavy.
As reported by Indiatoday, among others, the animal is a stray that lives on the streets of the Malappuram district in Kerala.
The fact that it is so well-fed for a street dog is thanks to a woman named Amina, who had been feeding it every day for some time.
However, her life ended dramatically recently.
Amina suddenly collapsed on the street on her way back from her daughter's house, where she was found by her beloved stray dog.
His barking alerted local residents to the woman's plight, and they called for help.
Amina was taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, she could not be saved.
At her funeral, the street dog accompanied the funeral procession to the mosque and then to the cemetery.
Street dog won't leave deceased woman's grave
He is said to have stood guard at the Indian woman's grave for a whole three days, refusing to leave her side.
He then joined the visits of Amina's children and grandchildren, who have been going to her resting place every day ever since.
While the relatives of the deceased pray and remember Amina, the four-legged friend always sits quietly by the grave with them – as if he could not bear to part with the woman who helped him survive so selflessly for so long.
Her kindness established a deep friendship with the animal, and it is a bond that does not seem to be broken – even after her death.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/ETV Andhra Pradesh