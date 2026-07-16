This dog and duck duo has the internet grinning from ear to ear!

Brookhaven, New York – Some animal friendships are cute, but others are truly joy-inducing. The relationship between a Golden Retriever named Barley and his loyal companion Louie, a Pekin duck, is one such example.

This dynamic duo will have you grinning in no time. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@duckandadog

The two pets' started lifting people up about two years ago, in August 2024, when their owner shared the first videos of the pair of playful daredevils on Instagram.

The first clips showed Barley as a bumbling young puppy stumbling through the garden, and Louie as a fluffy duckling, but both of them quickly grew up.

The duo's early encounters were anything but smooth; the duck was a little overwhelmed by the Golden's advances. At first, friendship appeared out of the question, but these two quickly became an inseparable pair.

While the clips are cute, there's a lot more going on – Barley suffers from epilepsy.

The neurological condition, marked by seizures, poses a major challenge not only for the dog himself, but also for his family. Back in 2024, the dog was having a very rough time, and while medication helped, it had side effects.

"She lost her goldenness, her fun, her spunk," Tori Cannarelli, Barley’s owner, told the Washington Post.

Luckily, the dog's family decided to take in a little Pekin duckling. Louie has made a big difference. He gave the dog his spark back.

The duck has become the dog's emotional support animal, as per the duo's Instagram account.