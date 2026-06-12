Dachshund and toddler duo go viral with their adorable bond

Pennsylvania – What toddler doesn't want their very own dog ? A little girl from Pennsylvania is living the dream; her parents breed dachshunds! A video of her and one of the puppies is simply too cute: the two are an adorable duo.

The little girl is completely smitten with the little dachshund boy. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@s.taylor08

Summer Taylor breeds dachshunds – the adorable, sausage‑shaped doggos – in Pennsylvania. As per her regular posts on her TikTok, her kids love her work.

A few days ago, Taylor shared a clip of her child and a dachshund puppy.

In the video, the little girl runs into the room, cradling a dachshund pup in her arms. The toddler is moving as fast as her short legs will allow.

When she reaches the person filming, the little one stops and gives the pooch a little smooch.

The toddler is clearly smitten with the puppy in her arms. The dog, on the other hand, looks rather helpless!

The little girl bursts into laughter as the adorable video ends.

The video quickly went viral, and many users are all about the two little ones. However, some TikTokers weren't pleased.