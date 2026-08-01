Three dogs have hilarious rollercoaster of reactions to owner's "hug test"
Irvine, California – Does your dog like to be hugged? A video of one owner embracing her pups has the internet cackling – not all of the doggos are into being hugged!
Hugging your dogs to see how they react is a silly test, for many reasons, but most of all because studies have shown dogs don't like hugs.
A California dog owner decided to test her three fur babies anyway.
She got her Golden Retrievers Maui and Hugo as well as the Corgi Ruby to take part in the filmed experiment for TikTok.
Thanks to Ruby's hilarious reaction, the clip has gone viral!
Maui is up first, and he handles the situation relatively well.
After a few seconds, though, it becomes clear that the male dog wants the hug to end – his expression says it all!
Eventually, the poor dog tries to wriggle out of the hug.
The next dog to get a hug attack is Hugo. The second Golden Retriever isn't as calm as Maui, and his discomfort is clear from the get-go.
This Corgi is clearly anti-hugs!
While Hugo tries to break free after just a few seconds, the Corgi Ruby's reaction is the most dramatic.
The dog seems to sense that her owner is leaning in to cuddle her and reacts by baring her teeth.
Ruby clearly doesn't want to be cuddled, as the video shows. She only wants pets on her own terms!
Once her human stops trying to embrace her, the dog climbs onto her owner's lap and accepts some pats.
Ruby's reaction won over TikTokers, even if it scared her owner. The viral hit has more than a million views!
TikTok users love that instead of accepting hugs to please her human, Corgi Ruby sets a clear boundary with the baring of her teeth and growls!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maui.thegoldenpup