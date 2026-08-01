Three dogs have hilarious rollercoaster of reactions to owner's "hug test"

Irvine, California – Does your dog like to be hugged? A video of one owner embracing her pups has the internet cackling – not all of the doggos are into being hugged!

Golden Retriever Maui (l) looks annoyed by the long hug. Then, Hugo (c) tries to wriggle out of it quickly. Corgi lady Ruby (r) does her own thing! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maui.thegoldenpup

Hugging your dogs to see how they react is a silly test, for many reasons, but most of all because studies have shown dogs don't like hugs.

A California dog owner decided to test her three fur babies anyway.

She got her Golden Retrievers Maui and Hugo as well as the Corgi Ruby to take part in the filmed experiment for TikTok.

Thanks to Ruby's hilarious reaction, the clip has gone viral!

Maui is up first, and he handles the situation relatively well.

After a few seconds, though, it becomes clear that the male dog wants the hug to end – his expression says it all!

Eventually, the poor dog tries to wriggle out of the hug.

The next dog to get a hug attack is Hugo. The second Golden Retriever isn't as calm as Maui, and his discomfort is clear from the get-go.