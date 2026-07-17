Three dogs rescued after getting thrown out like trash: "I honestly don’t have the words"

By Christian Norm, Jean Springer

Irvine, California – A seasoned dog rescuer was shocked by the horrible situation she found these poor pooches in – someone had literally thrown them out with the trash!

Three dogs hiding had to be rescued from underneath a dumpster. © Facebook/Screenshot/Suzette Hall Tuesday, Suzette Hall posted a slew of photos and videos on Facebook documenting her latest and incredibly shocking rescue. Hall saved three small dogs that were hiding beneath a trash container. "Just absolutely unreal," she wrote of the situation on Facebook. Dogs Golden Retriever gets stuck in a tree – and firefighters have the best reaction! "I’ve said before that dogs are 'thrown away like trash,' but this time… they were literally thrown away." The three dogs had taken shelter under dumpsters. Hall said the poor things were "buried in trash, filth, and foul-smelling liquid. I can't even begin to describe the smell." To make matters worse, the temperatures were unbearably hot that day. She described the dogs as "hot, terrified, hungry, thirsty." Getting to the animals was a real chore for Hall and, understandably, the dogs were terrified.

The shocking reality of this tragic rescue

These three dogs won't be treated like trash again if their rescuer has anything to say about it! © Facebook/Screenshot/Suzette Hall To get to the poor dogs, Hall had to pull herself through the muck. "To get to them, I had to crawl through the trash and underneath those dumpsters. It was heartbreaking. Every time we got close, they would run right back underneath because they were so scared." Hall realized she couldn't manage without help. Luckily, a "kind man" came to her aid. He helped Hall push the containers aside. Dogs This dog and duck duo has the internet grinning from ear to ear! "It took time. It took patience. It took blood, sweat, and tears. But little by little, we were able to guide them into a small open area where we could safely get slip leads around their necks. They were still shaking with fear, but they were finally within reach," Hall explained, relieved. After the excitement, the animal rescuer was exhausted and reeling from the ordeal. "I honestly don't have the words. I still smell like the trash I crawled through, but I couldn't care less. Every second of it was worth it," she wrote.