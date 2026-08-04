Tiny dog gets lost in California wilderness – and manages to survive for weeks!
Thousand Oaks, California – A tiny dog named Burt got lost in the Californian wilderness and survived for a whopping two weeks. This rescued Yorkshire Terrier mix smartly evaded dangerous animals and situations!
Just mere months ago, Shelter Hope, a California rescue, took in the Terrier and was thrilled to have finally found him a suitable foster home.
Unfortunately, a simple walk turned into a wild ride for the almost nine-pound pooch: Burt's foster parent lost him.
"The leash got out of his hand, and he got away," explained Shelter Hope's founder, Kim Sill, to KTLA5.
The rescue immediately went looking for Burt, but despite combing the roughly 10-mile radius, they didn't find the former stray.
Days went by. Someone even called in to say they'd seen a small dog hit by a car, raising concerns for Burt's safety.
But just when the rescue team was about to lose hope, they got the call they'd been waiting for: Someone spotted Burt alive!
The caller told the shelter that the terrier was under his car, but said that three coyotes were trying to get him.
By the time rescuers arrived, Burt and the wild animals had already disappeared. Shelter Hope was determined to catch the stray and looked for additional support.
Stray dog's "savvy" street smarts help him evade danger
To locate the little Terrier, the shelter asked the organization Dog Days Search and Rescue for help.
The organization's trail camera footage helped pinpoint Burt's location, but it also showed the danger the little doggo faced.
Burt got circled by a coyote and even had a run-in with a mountain lion!
Sill told local media that Burt's life as a stray made him capable of surviving in the wild.
"Unsocialized, doesn't understand humans, very, very fearful and very savvy of the terrain," she said of the pup.
Luckily, after 14 days, the team was able to gently capture the dog and bring him to safety.
Sill praised the volunteers' effort and thanked Dog Days Search and Rescue.
Burt the savvy Yorkshire Terrier is now safe and sound. Hopefully, this dog has learned that bolting is a bad idea!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Dog Days Search & Rescue