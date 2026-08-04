Tiny dog gets lost in California wilderness – and manages to survive for weeks!

Thousand Oaks, California – A tiny dog named Burt got lost in the Californian wilderness and survived for a whopping two weeks. This rescued Yorkshire Terrier mix smartly evaded dangerous animals and situations!

For about two weeks, Burt fought his way through wilderness. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Dog Days Search & Rescue

Just mere months ago, Shelter Hope, a California rescue, took in the Terrier and was thrilled to have finally found him a suitable foster home.

Unfortunately, a simple walk turned into a wild ride for the almost nine-pound pooch: Burt's foster parent lost him.

"The leash got out of his hand, and he got away," explained Shelter Hope's founder, Kim Sill, to KTLA5.

The rescue immediately went looking for Burt, but despite combing the roughly 10-mile radius, they didn't find the former stray.

Days went by. Someone even called in to say they'd seen a small dog hit by a car, raising concerns for Burt's safety.

But just when the rescue team was about to lose hope, they got the call they'd been waiting for: Someone spotted Burt alive!

The caller told the shelter that the terrier was under his car, but said that three coyotes were trying to get him.

By the time rescuers arrived, Burt and the wild animals had already disappeared. Shelter Hope was determined to catch the stray and looked for additional support.