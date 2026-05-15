"World's oldest dog" has died aged 30: "You were our little grandpa baby"

Villy-le-Pelloux, France - A French toy spaniel named Lazare thought to have been "the world's oldest dog " has died aged 30, his carer said on Friday.

Lazare, a Continental Toy Spaniel Papillon said to be the world's oldest dog born in 1995, looks on, in Villy le Pelloux, eastern France, on May 12, 2026. © JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

AFP contacted the Guinness World Records to find out if Lazare had held the record before he passed away on Thursday, but did not receive an immediate response.

Lazare, a Papillon dwarf spaniel with stand-up "butterfly" ears, was born on December 4, 1995, according to animal charity worker Anne-Sophie Moyon.

He spent most of his life with the same owner until she died, and he was then handed over to the charity's shelter.

Single mother Ophelie Boudol (29) fell in love with the animal – who was one year her senior – at the shelter last month.

She had initially intended to find a pet for her mother, she told AFP, but she invited Lazare to join her family instead.

Lazare died just weeks later.

"You were our little grandpa baby," Boudol wrote in a farewell post on Instagram. "You chose to take your final flight in my arms on the evening of May 14, to join your mistress who loved you so much."

At 30 years and five months old, Lazare wore diapers, could no longer hear or see, and slept almost all day.

But Boudol said he was delightfully spirited.

"He really has such an endearing personality," she told AFP earlier this week as she cradled him at her home in the southeastern town of Villy-le-Pelloux.

When Moyon and colleagues discovered Lazare's age, they thought "Lazare might be the world's oldest dog," she said.

They verified his birth date in two registries and filled in the paperwork to register him for a possible record as a joke, she added.