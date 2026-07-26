Effort to rescue stranded sei whale in Argentina ends in tragedy

Buenos Aires, Argentina - A sei whale stranded on a sandbank in Argentina's Río de la Plata river has died despite a large-scale rescue operation, the Temaikén conservation foundation said on Saturday.

An aerial view of a whale swimming near the shoreline in the San Jorge Gulf in Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut Province, Argentina, on July 13, 2026. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

"Unfortunately, despite every effort, the animal did not survive," the foundation said.

Rescue teams spent more than a day trying to free the whale, which local media reported was about 7 meters (23 feet) long, after it became stranded off the coast of San Fernando, a suburb north of Buenos Aires.

The whale's condition had been described as critical from the outset, with its full body weight resting on its abdomen and affecting the function of its internal organs. Rescuers kept the animal's skin wet to reduce stress.

The rescue teams had hoped to use the rising tide to refloat the whale and guide it into deeper water so it could return to the sea. However, the attempt was unsuccessful.

Large tidal fluctuations and numerous sandbanks are common in that part of the Río de la Plata.

The whale was first spotted on Friday. During the Southern Hemisphere winter, sei whales migrate north along Argentina's Atlantic coast.