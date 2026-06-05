Endangered sea turtle narrowly escapes death - what happens months later moves everyone

Virginia Beach, Virginia – Diamond the endangered sea turtle was rescued by a group of animal rights activists. Now, after months of hardship, the 220-pound animal can be released back into the wild

The sea turtle was rescued after great effort. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

As the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach reported on Facebook, Diamond was found washed up on the beach on September 9 of last year.

A passerby contacted the scientists and wildlife rescuers, who immediately responded to care for the roughly 220-pound sea turtle.

Veterinarians were alarmed to discover that the loggerhead sea turtle had inhaled a large amount of water and sand, causing a complete blockage of its airways.

The animal’s condition was critical.

"After an emergency procedure to clear the airway, his critical status began to improve," a Facebook post explained.

"Diamond’s rehabilitation included antibiotics, pain medication, fluids, and a procedure to remove a stingray barb embedded in his tongue."

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is certain: without the intervention, the turtle would have died!