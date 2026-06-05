Endangered sea turtle narrowly escapes death - what happens months later moves everyone
Virginia Beach, Virginia – Diamond the endangered sea turtle was rescued by a group of animal rights activists. Now, after months of hardship, the 220-pound animal can be released back into the wild
As the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach reported on Facebook, Diamond was found washed up on the beach on September 9 of last year.
A passerby contacted the scientists and wildlife rescuers, who immediately responded to care for the roughly 220-pound sea turtle.
Veterinarians were alarmed to discover that the loggerhead sea turtle had inhaled a large amount of water and sand, causing a complete blockage of its airways.
The animal’s condition was critical.
"After an emergency procedure to clear the airway, his critical status began to improve," a Facebook post explained.
"Diamond’s rehabilitation included antibiotics, pain medication, fluids, and a procedure to remove a stingray barb embedded in his tongue."
The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is certain: without the intervention, the turtle would have died!
Diamond the sea turtle was nursed back to health
It would have been a tragedy not only for Diamond himself but also for the entire population of loggerhead turtles, since he was a sexually mature male.
Fortunately, he could be saved!
Over the course of several months, he was nursed back to health and even received physiotherapy exercises for his jaw so he could eat independently again.
At the end of May, he was finally released.
In front of an enthusiastic audience, the turtle was set free on the beach, and Diamond immediately made his way back to the sea.
According to the photos, he appears to be in excellent health once again.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center