"Extremely intelligent" bear still on the lam in Japan after attacking four people
Tokyo, Japan - An "extremely intelligent" bear that injured four people in northern Japan remains at large as of Friday. According to officials, the animal apparently unlatched a window and turned on the tap while evading capture.
Fukushima city mayor Yuki Baba told reporters Thursday that evidence suggested the animal "unlocked the window on its own" to flee, adding that claw marks had been found near the exit.
It is also believed the bear "turned on the water tap" to drink, he added, describing it as "extremely intelligent."
"With the cooperation of hunters, police and firefighters, I believe we took all possible measures available to us" to catch the bear, Baba said.
"That we failed to achieve our goal despite our best efforts is extremely regrettable," he said.
After attacking four people at two factories in Fukushima on Tuesday, the bear took shelter inside one of the buildings, local media reported.
It dodged capture despite efforts by hunters and responders equipped with traps and anesthetic guns, and escaped late Wednesday.
The bear remains at large as of Friday morning, a Fukushima official told AFP.
Record number of people were killed by bears in Japan last year
A record 13 people were killed by bears in Japan last year, and there has been a jump in sightings as the animals emerge hungry from hibernation.
In the last fiscal year to March, bear sightings nationwide topped 50,000, more than double the previous record set two years earlier, according to official data.
Almost daily, the animals were seen entering homes, roaming around schools, and running through supermarkets and hot spring resorts.
Experts say bears are thriving thanks in part to an abundance of food – including acorns, deer, and boars – due to a warming climate.
Cover photo: CAROLINE GARDIN / AFPTV / AFP