Firefighters help tiny pigeon recover from smoke inhalation in adorable rescue!

Oakland, California - In the midst of chaos caused by a burning car, an extraordinary rescue unfolded: Firefighters not only tackled the flames but also saved a tiny victim of the fire – a helpless pigeon !

The fire department supplied the pigeon with oxygen after a car fire. © Screenshot/Facebook/Oakland Firefighters Local 55

According to the Oakland Fire Department, the incident occurred on July 14. The pigeon is said to have approached the firefighters directly after the vehicle fire, as People reports.

The fire department suspected that the bird had inhaled smoke and was suffering from the effects of toxic fumes.

The responders acted immediately: A firefighter knelt beside the bird in full protective gear and gently placed an oxygen mask over its beak.

A video of the rescue shows the pigeon remaining calm and leaning into the mask.

The intervention worked: After being supplied with oxygen for a while, the bird flew away under its own power.

On social media, the unusual rescue sparked a wave of enthusiasm. Many users praised the firefighters' compassion towards the tiny creature.