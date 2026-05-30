Gorilla in Seattle zoo undergoes rare emergency C-section to deliver baby
Seattle, Washington - In Washington state's Woodland Park Zoo, a gorilla baby was born via cesarean section thanks to doctors who normally help human babies enter the world.
Last Sunday, Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo welcomed a new resident: a tiny baby gorilla weighing 5.4 pounds, the zoo announced on its website and social media.
The sweet primate is big, as full-term infant gorillas typically weigh around four pounds.
The gorilla was born by C-section, as his mom Olympia had already missed her due date by five days and had been carrying the baby for eight and a half months.
During a medical examination, experts determined Olympia was experiencing serious complications with her pregnancy.
"This meant that Olympia would not be able to deliver her baby without our help, so we made a critical decision to deliver the baby via cesarean section," said Dr. Tim Storms, director of animal health at Woodland Park Zoo.
The operation was successful thanks to a "highly skilled and compassionate volunteer obstetrical team," he said.
Gorilla Girlfriend Cares for the Young Ones Until Mom Olympia Is Back in Shape
"Thanks to the teamwork of the human doctors, veterinarians, and gorilla care team, Olympia and her baby are in good health and doing well," said the zoo's curator of mammalogy, Martin Ramirez.
He added the zoo is "optimistic" about the baby's development but still urge caution and close monitoring of mother and child.
The newborn isn't the only baby gorilla at Woodland Park Zoo.
Jamani the gorilla also gave birth to a health boy on May 18, making male Nadaya a double dad.
Jamani is currently looking after Olympia’s offspring while she recovers from surgery and general anesthesia. During the first night after birth, she was closely monitored, yet she could always see, hear, and smell her infant in the off‑site gorilla enclosure.
Both mothers share a long history. In 2012, they each gave birth to a son just weeks apart while still living at the North Carolina Zoo, raising their babies together.
In its 126‑year history, the Woodland Park Zoo has welcomed 17 gorillas, but Olympia’s son is the first to be delivered by cesarean section. Such procedures are extremely rare for great apes worldwide.
Cover photo: Nichole Hamilton/MFM Sonographer