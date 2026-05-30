Gorilla in Seattle zoo undergoes rare emergency C-section to deliver baby

Seattle, Washington - In Washington state's Woodland Park Zoo , a gorilla baby was born via cesarean section thanks to doctors who normally help human babies enter the world.

A medical team has successfully delivered a baby gorilla from Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo via cesarean section. © Nichole Hamilton/MFM Sonographer

Last Sunday, Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo welcomed a new resident: a tiny baby gorilla weighing 5.4 pounds, the zoo announced on its website and social media.

The sweet primate is big, as full-term infant gorillas typically weigh around four pounds.

The gorilla was born by C-section, as his mom Olympia had already missed her due date by five days and had been carrying the baby for eight and a half months.

During a medical examination, experts determined Olympia was experiencing serious complications with her pregnancy.

"This meant that Olympia would not be able to deliver her baby without our help, so we made a critical decision to deliver the baby via cesarean section," said Dr. Tim Storms, director of animal health at Woodland Park Zoo.

The operation was successful thanks to a "highly skilled and compassionate volunteer obstetrical team," he said.