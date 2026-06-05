Hikers have terrifying run-in with grizzly bears: "We're actually going to die!"

Glacier National Park, Montana – A hike through the spectacular scenery of the Rocky Mountains turned into the scare of a lifetime for two tourists. They suddenly found themselves face‑to‑face with several grizzly bears and captured the dangerous moment on video.

The hikers were suddenly surprised by the two grizzly bears. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@m_vanzeeland

Earlier, Alyssa Olsen from New Zealand and Mason Van Zeeland from Wisconsin had already been warned by other hikers about bears in the area.

Shortly after, a grizzly passed by them, and a second one stopped nearby.

The mood turned decidedly sour when the animal began to growl, as the viral clip shows.

"I was kind of like, joking, and then the bear growled, and I was like, 'Oh no, this ain't happy times anymore,'" Olsen later told ABC.

The footage shows the tense situation. In the video, the young woman can be heard panicking.

"We're going to die. We're actually gonna die. Holy heck!" she cries as the two hikers to get out of the area.

At first, the duo hoped the animals would move on on their own. But when one of the grizzlies made direct eye contact, Van Zeeland reached for his bear spray.

Eventually they managed to escape the bear zone. Fortunately, no one was injured.