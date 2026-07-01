Horror alligator attack kills woman in Florida: "Please pray for our family"
Orlando, Florida - Brittany Clark wanted to enjoy a relaxing day with friends in Florida, but the 31‑year‑old's outing ended in tragedy after a horrific alligator attack.
As Fox News reported, the heartbreaking incident occurred last Sunday. Brittany was traveling with her boyfriend and a friend to the Barr Street Trailhead area in the Little Big Econ State Forest northeast of Orlando, Florida.
When the three went wading in a knee‑deep river, disaster unfolded. An alligator, hidden in a low spot, lunged at the young woman and dragged her underwater.
Brittany's friends rushed to help, and together they managed to get to the shore – but the sight that greeted them was horrifying: Brittany had lost both arms and was bleeding profusely.
Her boyfriend immediately called emergency services. Recordings of the 911 call, obtained by local media on Monday, capture the harrowing conversation.
"Bad, real bad please, hurry... she's losing a lot of... please hurry," the frantic boyfriend was heard saying. In the background, Brittany screams loudly for help.
After roughly ten minutes, responders arrived, but by then, Brittany's injuries were already too advanced. The young woman died on the way to the hospital.
Florida authorities investigate fatal alligator attack
Authorities promptly launched an investigation. Two large alligators, each about 13 feet long, were captured near the attack site. DNA analysis will now determine which of the animals was responsible for the assault.
The exact cause of the attack remains unclear.
Wildlife experts suspect that the waning breeding season and the unusually low water levels caused by the ongoing drought may have heightened the reptiles' territorial behavior.
The area around the river remained closed after the tragedy. Residents pointed out that alligators are regularly sighted in the region and that signs warn people not to enter the water.
Severe alligator attacks are considered rare in Florida. Nevertheless, the fatal incident was already the third reported attack within a week.
The wildlife agency FWC reminded that alligators are native to all 67 counties of Florida and that entering natural waterways always carries some risk.
"Never in a million years would we have seen this nightmare come about," Brittany's boyfriend said, per News6.
The 31‑year‑old's aunt is now raising money online to transport the body to California, where Brittany's parents live.
"She was an amazing person and a fun-loving soul," Brittany's aunt wrote on a GoFundMe page.
"Even if you cannot donate, please pray for our family as we navigate through this tragic journey.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Brittany Clark