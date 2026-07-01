Horror alligator attack kills woman in Florida: "Please pray for our family"

Orlando, Florida - Brittany Clark wanted to enjoy a relaxing day with friends in Florida, but the 31‑year‑old's outing ended in tragedy after a horrific alligator attack.

Brittany Clark was fatally injured by an alligator. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Brittany Clark

As Fox News reported, the heartbreaking incident occurred last Sunday. Brittany was traveling with her boyfriend and a friend to the Barr Street Trailhead area in the Little Big Econ State Forest northeast of Orlando, Florida.

When the three went wading in a knee‑deep river, disaster unfolded. An alligator, hidden in a low spot, lunged at the young woman and dragged her underwater.

Brittany's friends rushed to help, and together they managed to get to the shore – but the sight that greeted them was horrifying: Brittany had lost both arms and was bleeding profusely.

Her boyfriend immediately called emergency services. Recordings of the 911 call, obtained by local media on Monday, capture the harrowing conversation.

"Bad, real bad please, hurry... she's losing a lot of... please hurry," the frantic boyfriend was heard saying. In the background, Brittany screams loudly for help.

After roughly ten minutes, responders arrived, but by then, Brittany's injuries were already too advanced. The young woman died on the way to the hospital.