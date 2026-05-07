Horse's reaction to owner's open-casket funeral breaks countless hearts online

Blumenau, Brazil - There was a touching moment at a wake in Brazil: as everyone gathered to mourn the deceased, his horse was led into the room. The animal 's reaction to her human's casket didn't just move the people present – it's now a viral hit online.

The horse was given the chance to bid her human a final farewell. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@marcosdopampaoficial

Last Monday, family members and relatives gathered for the funeral of 70-year-old Pedro Krug in a chapel in Blumenau, Brazil.

Krug's human friends and family weren't the only ones at the wake: Nina, a mare, was also invited.

A now-viral video shows the animal being led to her human's casket.

When the horse sees her late owner, she lets out a shrill, pain-filled whinny.

In the background, those present start sobbing and whimpering even more dramatically after the animal's emotional reaction.

The mare even nudges her human's casket with her nose before being soothed by Krug's daughter, Daiane.

Daiane made sure that the horse would have the opportunity to bid farewell to her human.

"He taught her to offer her hoof (to 'shake hands'), and he used to ask her to rest her head on his shoulder – and she would," she told Need to Know.