Massachusetts family saves a mouse from drowning in swimming pool filter

Worcester, Massachusetts – Relaxed pool time took an unexpected turn for a Massachusetts family when they spotted a tiny little animal paw poking out from their pool's filter.

A child had discovered a helpless baby rat in the home pool. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@idigcentralma

It was sweltering as Glenn Despres watched his kids splash around in the pool.

Amid the relaxation, as if out of nowhere, his son ran up and told him he had spotted an animal in the water.

"He came running over and said: 'Dad, there's a rat!'" the Massachusetts man told the Dodo.

Glenn was used to fishing little moles out of the family pool, so he assumed this emergency involved a similar mammal.

But one look into the pool filter proved him wrong: A tiny paw was poking out.

"I ran over and saw it was actually a rat – or maybe a mouse! That's still up for debate," the father of two said.

Glenn didn't worry about correctly identifying the little animal; instead, he launched a rescue effort.