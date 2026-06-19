Merlin the duck achieves viral fame as Mexico's World Cup "ambassador"

Mexico City, Mexico - Merlin meets the journalists early in the afternoon after a busy morning at Mexico's biggest TV station. His agenda is jam-packed, going late into the night so he can join thousands of admirers at the World Cup Fan Fest in Mexico City.

A Mexican fan carries Merlin the duck in Mexico City on June 18, 2026. © ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP

Merlin, a two-year-old duck, seized the imagination of millions of Mexicans when he was filmed walking down the street with his owner while wearing Mexico's green national jersey.

Now a viral sensation, FIFA has dubbed him the country's "ambassador" while the team shared an image of him flying over the stadium in Guadalajara, where the national team took on South Korea for its second game of the tournament.

His jersey number is 12, a trademark for his fans.

Bakeries sell pastries mimicking the image of Merlin in his green jersey, while TV stations interview him about his World Cup analysis. The duck is fairly consistent with his predictions: "Quack, quack, quack."

"At no point did we think he would go so viral," Karla Ivette Gomez, a 48-year-old street vendor, told AFP in front of Mexico City's historic Bellas Artes palace, where dozens of journalists surround Merlin with microphones and cameras.

"We were walking down (the main thoroughfare in Mexico City) and out of nowhere a girl takes a video, and that's when we went viral," she explains.

In the video, Gomez pushes a juice cart with her son while Merlin tries to not fall behind. His wings remain snugly closed inside his shirt.

World Cup fever in Mexico has ranged from Merlin's newfound fame to the statue of Jesus in the Mexico City Cathedral, who also wears the Mexican team's jersey.