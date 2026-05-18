Monkey business! Two Americans arrested in Japan for stunt in Punch the monkey's enclosure

Tokyo, Japan – On Monday, Japanese police said t wo Americans were arrested over a stunt in a zoo 's monkey enclosure which is home to Punch, the baby macaque who became a global internet sensation last year.

Two Americans were arrested in Japan for a stunt in Punch the monkey's enclosure. © STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP

One of the men, who identified himself as a 24-year-old college student, was arrested Sunday after climbing a fence and dropping into a dry moat surrounding the monkey exhibit at Ichikawa City Zoo outside Tokyo.

The other man, who was filming, identified himself as a 27-year-old singer.

Images on social media show someone in a costume with a huge smiley face head with sunglasses scaling the fence, prompting the monkeys to scatter.

An Ichikawa Police official, who spoke with AFP on the condition of anonymity, said the men didn't come close to the animals and were quickly apprehended by zoo officials.

The two face charges of forcible obstruction of business, which, according to police, they deny.

The duo wasn't carrying identification and initially tried to lie to police about their names, the official added.